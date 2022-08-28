AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,629 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.5 %

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 350.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.