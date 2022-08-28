AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 87,119 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 227,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.90 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

