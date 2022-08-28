AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 45.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $444.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 488.67, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,427 shares of company stock worth $12,847,258 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

