AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

