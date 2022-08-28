AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.