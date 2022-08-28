AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.