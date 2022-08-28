AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average is $264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,993 shares of company stock worth $6,725,947. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

