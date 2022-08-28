AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,084 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 19.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 152.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

