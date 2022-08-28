AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

