AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 24,570 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.76 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

