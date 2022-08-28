Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATHE stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,711. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

