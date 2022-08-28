Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

