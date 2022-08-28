Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.9 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

