Altrucoin (ALTRU) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Altrucoin has a market cap of $791,402.87 and $122,401.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altrucoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altrucoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.