Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 214,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,494. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Alzamend Neuro has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Insider Activity

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,900 shares of company stock worth $108,876.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

