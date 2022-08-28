American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $209,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

