American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

