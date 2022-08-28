Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.61 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.52 and a 12 month high of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.62 and a 200-day moving average of 0.69.
About Ameriwest Lithium
