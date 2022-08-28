Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

