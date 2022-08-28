AMLT (AMLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $128.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003896 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088074 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

