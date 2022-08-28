AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ POWWP opened at $26.28 on Friday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

