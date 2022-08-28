AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ POWWP opened at $26.28 on Friday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05.
AMMO Company Profile
