Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134.00

Amon (AMN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Amon has a market capitalization of $97,201.62 and approximately $134.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.