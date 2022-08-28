Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $573.28

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $448.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.44. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.