Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after buying an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

