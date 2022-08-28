Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $73.30

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 6.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

