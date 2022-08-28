Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $73.30

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.30.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ON opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
