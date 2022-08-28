Analyzing IonQ (IONQ) and Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IonQ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -11.46 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 47.15

Risk & Volatility

IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

IonQ has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.63, indicating that their average stock price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IonQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 224 1623 2810 50 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.63%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.51%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.