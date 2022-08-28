Analyzing OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) & Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archaea Energy and OPAL Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy $77.13 million 31.23 -$23.90 million ($0.55) -36.60 OPAL Fuels N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

OPAL Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy -0.80% -25.12% 1.77% OPAL Fuels N/A -9.51% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Archaea Energy and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archaea Energy and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 OPAL Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Archaea Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Risk & Volatility

Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Archaea Energy beats OPAL Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc. engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. As of May 1, 2022, it owned and operated 24 biogas projects. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

