Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anghami Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,629. Anghami has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

