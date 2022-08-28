AnimalGo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $460,714.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $460,714.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003898 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00088149 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

