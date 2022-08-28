Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Update

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I alerts:

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

ADAL opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.