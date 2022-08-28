Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in August

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the July 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also

