Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $285.87. 856,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

