APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head to Head Review

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98% APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83%

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. APA pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 13.74 $7.37 million N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.64 $973.00 million $8.89 4.52

APA has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 3 11 1 2.87

APA has a consensus target price of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

APA beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.