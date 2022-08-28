Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,150,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

AIRC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 416,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

