Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $574,795.34 and $234,262.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008757 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00094556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00256436 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

