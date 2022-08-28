Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.