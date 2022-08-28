AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
AppTech Payments Trading Down 51.6 %
APCXW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
