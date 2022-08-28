AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

AppTech Payments Trading Down 51.6 %

APCXW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

