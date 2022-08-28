April Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One April coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. April has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, April has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
April Coin Profile
April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.
Buying and Selling April
Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.