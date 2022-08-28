Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.47.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $94.55. 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.