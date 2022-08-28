APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

