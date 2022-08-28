APY.Finance (APY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $360,861.25 and approximately $13.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

