APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Hits $399,328.58

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $399,328.58 and $45,070.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00829602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

