Aragon Hits One Day Volume of $9.94 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Aragon has a market cap of $62.83 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007909 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129436 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032836 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084103 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
