Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and $8.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

