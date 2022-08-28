Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.

Aritzia Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

