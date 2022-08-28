Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $20.64 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Further Reading
