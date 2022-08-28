Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a one year high of €6.90 ($7.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.31.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

