Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTEU remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

