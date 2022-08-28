Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARESF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

