ASD (ASD) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $54.20 million and $2.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084231 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

